The Washington State Department of Transportation will close US Highway 2 on Stevens Pass at 4am on Saturday, March 22nd for avalanche control work.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at MP 64 at the summit of Stevens Pass.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

WSDOT will provide an update should an extended closure become necessary.

The conditions on Friday afternoon reported snow with traction tires advised and oversized vehicles prohibited.

