The U.S. Women earned the Bronze Medal on Monday at the Paris Olympics in 3x3 Basketball, after winning Gold in 2021 at the Tokyo games.

Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, and Rhyne Howard Getty Images Dearica Hamby, Cierra Burdick, Hailey Van Lith, and Rhyne Howard Getty Images loading...

Team USA lost their semi-final game to Spain 18-16 in overtime and defeated Canada for the Bronze medal, 16-13. Hailey Van Lith led Team USA throughout the Olympic games with 47 points, including a team-leading 8 points in the semi-final loss.

Hailey Van Lith is a Wenatchee, WA native and was a prep star at nearby Cashmere, WA before before launching her standout Division 1 college career that has taken her to Louisville, LSU and her final season this fall at TCU.

Get our free mobile app

FOX News reported after the loss to Spain, Hailey directed her remarks at the officiating "This was one thousand percent B.S. Those refs wanted the U.S. to lose. They were flopping left and right. They are not that good. Great job, ladies, we know who should have one."

Hailey van Lith #9 drives past Sandra Ygueravide #13 of Team Spain Getty Images Hailey van Lith #9 drives past Sandra Ygueravide #13 of Team Spain Getty Images loading...

Brian Windhorst, an NBA analyst for ESPN has asserted "FIBA doesn't really want the USA to do good at three-on-three basketball. They really want that to be for the countries that cant field five-on-five teams," Windhorst said.

Windhorst says FIBA , the International Basketball Association has so many different layers, the only way to play is to participate in as many as 15 qualifying events. The process makes it difficult for someone like Caitlin Clark to be eligible, even though she was available for the 3x3 team after she was left off the U.S. Women's 5 on 5 roster.

GAME ON: These Are the Best High Schools for Sports in Washington Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Washington using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker

Washington's Apple Cup Rivalry Through the Years UW and WSU have met 115 Times in the Apple Cup

The Greatest Athletes in Washington & Oregon History Whether they were born here, grew up here, went to college here, or played professionally here, these are the athletes you can't forget if you're from the Pacific Northwest. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen