UPDATE: Orondo Man Arrested Following US 97 Closure Monday

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Authorities apprehends an Orondo man related to the closure of US 97 Monday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office says police arrested 39-year-old James Martin following reports of an armed man threatening people and assaulting neighbors with a taser.

Initial reports indicated Martin allegedly barricaded himself inside a home.

Deputies responded to the disturbance on Orondo Spur Road in Orondo at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday. Deputies and the Chelan County Behavioral Health unit members requested assistance from East Cascade SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams following multiple attempts to have Martin surrender.

When SWAT arrived, authorities re-routed traffic, which forced the closure of U.S. 97 between Orondo Spur and Zanol Loop Roads.

Police took Martin into custody around 5:45 p.m. and booked him in Chelan County Jail on charges of second degree assault.

