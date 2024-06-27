Union Hill Cider Co. Re-opens After Being Shut Down By County

The Union Hill Cider Co. is reopening Thursday after being shut down in May for numerous violations and being “unsafe for occupancy”

The East Wenatchee area business was closed down by Douglas County for not having commercial business permits, multiple fire code deficiencies, and a structure that is not authorized for occupancy.

Union Hill announced its reopening on social media, saying it had corrected the violations.

"The county has issued us our final permits," the posting read. "This process involved changing our building use from residential to commercial, getting all our documentation in place, widening our road adding signage to our road, putting in a second fire hydrant, graveling, and adding drainage to our lower parking lot. We want to thank everyone that helped us finish this work and made our reopping a priority!

Before it was shut down, Union Hill Cider Company had been operating under a temporary occupancy permit issued by the county in October 2023

The County says it has been making good-faith efforts toward Union Hill and has issued multiple warnings since 2019.

It said a temporary permit was granted so Union Hill Cider Company could continue to operate while working towards fulfilling all requirements.

After apparently meeting those requirements, Union Hill announced a three-day reopening schedule:

Thursday is open from 4-8 pm official re-opening day

Friday open 3-9 pm - live music with Kevin Jones band 6-8 pm

Saturday open 1-8 pm

Union Hill Cider Company is located at 988 South Union Avenue near East Wenatchee. It's southwest of Pangborn Airport and overlooks the Columbia River near Highlander Golf Course. The venue has a full kitchen for food and amphitheater for music and entertainment.