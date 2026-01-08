Over $1.2 Million In Unclaimed Lottery Prizes Expiring Soon, Including $617K Ticket From Ephrata

Officials with Washington’s Lottery are encouraging anyone who's purchased tickets over the past year to check them again, as over $1 million in prize money has yet to be claimed.

The biggest winner that remains outstanding is a HIT 5 ticket valued at $617,500 that was sold in Ephrata last year.

Two other large HIT 5 prizes have also yet to be turned in, including a ticket worth $420,000 that was sold in Ridgefield in 2025, and a $57,500 ticket sold last year in Port Townsend.

In all, there are 20 prize amounts of five figures or more totaling $1.265 million which have not yet been tendered to players, including several $10,000 Match 4 tickets that will soon expire.

Although a few of the outstanding tickets were sold in Eastern Washington in cities like Walla Walla and Airway Heights, most were purchased by players in Western Washington, including six in Lynnwood, two in Seattle, and one each in Castle Rock, Everett, Lakewood, Puyallup, Renton, Snohomish, and Tacoma.

“We always want players to check their tickets and claim the prizes they’ve won,” says Brian Bennett, Director of Washington’s Lottery. “When that doesn’t happen, those dollars still go on to do good by supporting local education and creating opportunities for students across Washington, which is something we’re really proud to be a part of.”

According to a press release issued by the Lottery this week, Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. By law, prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account. Each June, the surplus in the reserve account is transferred to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which supports education in Washington State. WOPA helps college students across the state achieve their dreams and supports early childhood education programs.

Players looking to claim a prize should doublecheck their tickets and collect their winnings at one of Washington's Lottery's regional offices before 5 p.m. on or before the day the ticket is scheduled expire.

Washington’s Lottery has regional offices in Everett, Federal Way, Olympia, Spokane, the Tri-Cities, and Vancouver. Offices are open to the public for walk-in prize claims of less than $100,000, Monday through Friday from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winners with prizes of $100,000 or more should call their nearest Lottery office to schedule an appointment for a secure in-person claim to be made.