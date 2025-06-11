U.S. Highway 2 (U.S. 2) is fully open this morning after a portion of it was shut down on Tuesday night due to a wildfire at the mouth of Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth.

The fire was first reported at around 7 p.m. and prompted the response of about 40 firefighters from several agencies, including Chelan County Fire District No. 3 (Chelan 3) and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The blaze quickly spread through heavy timber in hot and breezy conditions and forced the closure of U.S. 2 from its junction with Icicle Road to Coles Corner as crews battled the flames using multiple apparatus and a DNR helicopter.

It took crews about three hours to corral the fire, which officials have not given an approximate acreage.

Firefighters conducted mop-up activities overnight and say they will continue monitoring for hot spots and remain on scene for several days.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown, but officials with Chelan 3 say it was likely human caused and is under investigation.