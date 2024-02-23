Two Injured In Warden Accident

Two people have injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Warden on Wednesday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. at South Main and West Sixth Streets, when a pickup driven by 28-year-old Humberto Martinez Aguilar failed to stop at the intersection and struck a cinder block retaining wall.

Martinez, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injuries, while his his passenger, 25-year-old Esmerelda Reyes - who was not buckled up - was seriously injured in the crash but is expected to survive.

Both were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment.

Sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman says Aguilar was impaired at the time of the accident and was processed for DUI by the Washington State Patrol.