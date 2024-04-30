Two Arrested In Quincy Drive-By Shooting

Two people are in custody following a drive-by shooting in Quincy on Sunday afternoon.

The Quincy Police Department says it happened in the 100 block of K Street Southeast at around 2:30 p.m. when a single gun shot was fired from a blue passenger vehicle and struck a residence.

The suspect vehicle was located only a few minutes later in the 100 block of K Street Southwest where one adult male and one juvenile male were arrested.

Both are now in jail facing charges of 1st-degree assault, drive-by-shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No one was hit by the shot and police are still investigating who the intended target may have been.