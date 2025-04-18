Two Arrested Following Mail Thefts At Ellensburg Post Office

Two people are in police custody for their alleged involvement in a series of mail thefts in Kittitas County.

The Ellensburg Police Department says it began when officers were notified about a check that had been fraudulently cashed on Monday (April 14).

A subsequent investigation revealed the check had apparently been stolen as part of a rash of mail thefts from the Ellensburg Post Office on March 26.

Detectives say postal employees confirmed the stolen mail was scheduled to be delivered to the Kittitas County Courthouse and Ellensburg City Hall.

On Tuesday, (April 15) two suspects were apprehended by the Kent Police Department after evidence was recovered which linked the pair to the stolen mail in Kittitas County, as well as other locations.

Police are asking anyone who was expecting a written correspondence from either the Courthouse or City Hall on or around March 26 and has yet to receive it, to contact the Ellensburg Police Department.

Investigators say they are still working closely with the U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service, the Kent Police Department, and the Department of Corrections to determine the full scope of the thefts.