A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast triggered tsunami waves that rippled across the Pacific, reaching as far as Hawaii and the U.S. West Coast.

Evacuation orders were briefly in effect in Hawaii, where waves over five feet hit Maui. California also saw a more than three-foot surge in Crescent City overnight. Advisories were issued across the Pacific, including in Japan, the Philippines, and the U.S. West Coast.

While alerts have been lifted, officials warn dangerous currents may linger for days. So far, damage reports remain minimal.