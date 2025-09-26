The Chelan County Coroner says an autopsy into the cause of death for Travis Decker will not be possible because of the limited amount of skeletal remains that have been recovered.

Harris says the findings of DNA analysis confirm that Travis Decker is deceased, but little can be concluded from a femur bone and two feet that were recovered on Grindstone Mountain on September 18th.

The coroner says the torso and cranium have not been located and would be more helpful in clues to Decker's cause of death.

Get our free mobile app

Harris says no biological tissue was recovered because of the passage of time, summer weather conditions, and the apparent animal activity that scattered evidence in the area.

Decker's remains were located in 5 different areas, several hundred yards apart from each site.

The state anthropologist found no evidence of fractures in any of the bones that would suggest a fall.