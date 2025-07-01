Washington Trail Smarts: Don’t Be That Person in the Great Outdoors

It’s summer. A perfect time to stretch your legs on a trail, maybe pitch a tent by a lake or river, and soak in the sounds of the wilderness while the fresh air clears your head. If you're deep enough into the trees, you might even taste the pine—or if you're near the coast, the salt spray hits your tongue like nature’s seasoning.

But just when you’ve hit your stride and found a shady spot to take five, you spot something: a crumpled power bar wrapper, an abandoned water bottle, or worse—what's delicately referred to in trail circles as a "mountain flower.” Yep, someone’s used toilet paper, fluttering like a sad little flag of poor judgment.

We shouldn’t have to say it, but here we are. There are some basic rules when it comes to hiking, camping, and generally enjoying the outdoors like a decent human. And they boil down to three pillars:

Leave No Trace. Trail Etiquette. Safety Precautions.

Leave No Trace

Pack it in, pack it out.

This one’s easy. If you bring it, you take it back with you. Trash, food scraps, and yes—even your “nature breaks.” For solid waste, dig a cathole 6–8 inches deep and at least 200 feet from water, trails, and campsites.

Leave what you find.

That gnarled stick or funky rock might look great on your shelf, but it looks better right where it is. That’s what the camera on your phone is for.

Stick to durable surfaces.

Designated trails and campsites exist for a reason. That cozy-looking patch of ferns? Might be someone's bedding ground—like a 300-lb. buck. You don’t want that 6-point surprise knocking on your tent flap.

Minimize campfire impact.

Use a camp stove whenever possible. If fires are allowed, use existing fire rings, keep flames small, and fully extinguish before leaving. No one likes a forest barbecue they didn’t RSVP to.

Trail Etiquette

Yield the trail.

Yes, there’s a pecking order:

Bikes yield to hikers.

Hikers yield to horses (because a startled 1,200-lb animal is not your problem—you are its problem).

And downhill hikers yield to those slogging uphill. Because empathy.

Share the trail.

If someone’s hiking faster, step aside. Think of it like a trail version of the passing lane—don't hog it going 30 mph in a 60.

Give a heads-up.

A simple “on your left!” does wonders. You don’t need to channel a drill sergeant—just don’t sneak up like a cryptid in trail runners.

Control your pets.

Keep dogs leashed (8 ft. max) and pick up after them. If you wouldn’t leave a poop bag in your living room, don’t do it in the forest. (Yes, horses are the exception. No, it’s not fair.)

Respect private property.

If the trail crosses private land, stay on it. The landowner probably thinks it’s beautiful too—and they do know where to bury the bodies.

Be considerate.

People are out here for nature, not your EDM playlist or campground karaoke. Save the party for after dark—preferably somewhere with walls.

Safety Precautions

Plan ahead.

Know your route. Know the weather. Know the rules. Bring enough food, water, and gear—this isn’t a stroll to your corner coffee shop.

Tell someone where you’re going.

Even if it feels dramatic. In areas without cell service, that text to your cousin might be what gets you rescued.

Pack for all weather.

Washington weather is...emotionally unstable. Bring layers. Rain gear. Maybe a surprise parka. Just in case.

Stay on the trail.

It protects fragile environments and keeps you from wandering into the woods for an accidental survival reality show.

Respect wildlife.

Watch from a distance. Don’t feed them. That cute squirrel has escape skills. You do not—especially if the bear it attracts wants more than your granola.

Carry the Ten Essentials.

Navigation, hydration, snacks, extra layers, fire starter, first-aid, flashlight, sun protection, shelter, and common sense (okay, the last one’s unofficial—but you get the idea).

By following these guidelines, you help preserve the beauty of Washington’s trails and ensure your adventure doesn’t end up on the evening news. Be safe, be respectful, and whatever you do—don’t leave a mountain flower behind.