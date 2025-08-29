Labor Day weekend is a busy travel time across Washington. Expect more cars on the road and significant wait times for Washington State ferries.

Most highway construction will be paused to help ease congestion, but delays are still likely—especially in popular areas or due to crashes or wildfire activity. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) urges travelers to plan ahead and allow for extra time to reach the destination.

WSDOT is pausing most state highway construction projects from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1st. However, work zone setups may still be in place and contribute to congested areas.

The heaviest cross-state travel times in Washington are Friday, Aug. 29th and Monday, Sep. 1st

These charts can help identify the largest travel impacts

Check additional traffic guidelines for I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma and Bellingham and the U.S.-Canada border.

WSDOT updates on times for WSDOT ferry routes

