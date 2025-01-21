Three Jailed For Beating Moses Lake Man, Stealing Car

Three Moses Lake men are behind bars after allegedly assaulting a man and stealing his car on Monday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in the 14000 block of Third Street Northeast in the Wheeler area at around 3 p.m.

Investigators say the victim told them he picked up two men who'd asked him for a ride near Grape Drive who then beat him up after they arrived at the Wheeler residence.

During the assault, the victim says a third man emerged from a neighboring trailer who stole his car keys and threatened to kill him if he contacted police.

Deputies located all three men and placed them under arrest.

Thirty-seven-year-old Francisco Romero, 33-year-old Lorenzo Castro-Salazar, and 32-year-old Enrique Leon were each booked into the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.