Three Injured When Car Hits Power Pole Near Roslyn

Three people have injuries, two seriously hurt, from a one car crash on SR 903 near Roslyn.

A 2019 Chrysler 300 driven by 18-year-old Reina Reyes of Cle Elum crossed the center line and hit a power pole about a half mile west of Roslyn.

Reina was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare while two unnamed passengers were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with more serious injuries.

The two passengers were a 16-year-old boy and another male.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It not known if alcohol or drugs were involved. If Reyes was impaired, she would be charged with vehicular assault under Washington state law.

The 16-year-old buy was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash took place just before 10pm Friday