Three Injured In Head On Crash At U.S. 2/97 Junction In Orondo

Three people are injured and one person faces vehicular assault charges after a crash at the Orondo junction of U.S. 2 and U.S. 97 Friday night.

Troopers say a 2006 Mercury Milan driven by 43-year-old Juan Rodriguezramirez was northbound when it crossed the centerline and hit a southbound 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Richard Townsend of Duvall head-on.

Rodriguezramirez' car came to a rest blocking both lanes of the highway while Townsend's pickup came to a rest on the southbound shoulder.

Both men were taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with injuries, as was Townsend's passenger, 63-year-old Julie Townsend of Duvall.

The crash took place just before 10pm Friday. The roadway was blocked for three-and-a-half hours. Traffic was detoured through Orondo during the blockage.

Troopers say Rodriguezramirez was driving impaired and will face vehicular assault as well as DUI charges.