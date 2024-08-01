Three-Alarm Brushfire Underway in Orondo; Estimated at 40 acres

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is reporting an active brushfire on Hwy 97, near Beebe State Park. The blaze stands at approx. 40 acres.

Per the Orondo Firefighters Association, this is a three-alarm blaze. Traffic control is in place. It is not yet clear which agencies were dispatched to the fire, but as of 1:00 p.m. local time, air support was en route.

Get our free mobile app

Level 2 evacuations have been issued for Combine Rd. Hwy 97 is closed from McNeil Canyon Rd to Chelan Hills Rd.

"Please stay out of the area," reads a Douglas County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Water recreators have been asked not to interfere with "aircrafts dipping into the river."

Click here for detailed map info.

This is a developing story.