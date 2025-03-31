Third & Final Suspect Wanted In Deadly Moses Lake Drive-By Surrenders

The last of three suspects wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake that killed a teenage boy and wounded four other people earlier this month has turned himself in to authorities.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 20-year-old Jose Beltran-Rodriguez surrendered to police in Redding, California on Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

Beltran-Rodriguez had been wanted for his role in the incident on March 21st that killed 14-year-old Mario Santoyo and injured a 12-year-old boy, two 17-year-olds, and 26-year-old Crystal Santoyo - who is engaged to a Moses Lake Police detective.

Police identified the three suspects shortly after the shooting, and apprehended a 14-year-old boy several days later, and arrested 18-year-old Matthew Valdez last Friday in Beaverton, Oregon.

All three of the suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, as well as five counts each of assault, drive-by shooting, and felon in possession of a firearm.