The Danger of Lightning During Current Hot, Dry Spell in WA

There's currently a heat warning in place for Wenatchee and much of North Central Washington, but there's no chance of rain in the days ahead.

Get our free mobile app

Rain and thunderstorms present hazards this time of year in the region because they bring the risk of wildfires.

National Weather Service meteorologist Charlotte Dewey says they focus heavily on lightning when thunderstorms occur,

"The lightning is more of what we're trying to relay that message about, because any thunderstorm that develops over the Cascades and moves around the area, it's likely going to produce some lightning," Dewey said. "And that's a huge fire weather concern for us."

Lightning has produced a number of wildfires in the region this summer, particularly in forest areas.

There’s also the specific phenomenon of dry lightning, which happens under current conditions that are hot and very dry.

Weather Service Meteorologist Valerie Thaler explains what happens when dry lightning occurs.

"Because our surfaces are already so dry, when the rain falls it evaporates before it hits the surface," said Thaler. "So, it just limits the precipitation that can occur. But because it's still a thunderstorm, it still produces those lightning strikes."

There's a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Columbia Basin, the Palouse area in southeastern Washington and the Spokane area on Friday and Saturday night.

In addition, there's a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms mainly over the mountainous terrain of Northeast and North Central Washington and North Idaho in the afternoon hours Saturday through Wednesday.

Much of the region is under an excessive heat warning from Thursday through Saturday evening.