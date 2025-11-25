This year’s Thanksgiving trends are a blend of affordability hacks, bigger gatherings, restaurant outsourcing, and a surprising number of ways to reinvent foods we all pretend to only eat once a year.

Gathering & Hosting Trends

Larger gatherings are back: Hosts expect about nine guests, which means the dining table leaves are coming out of storage and someone’s getting stuck in the “bonus chair” or "kiddie table."

Affordability is key: With grocery prices soaring, people are trimming side dishes, choosing off-brand everything, and embracing the potluck—because nothing says “gratitude” like making your cousin bring the expensive item.

Shared cooking duties: Thanksgiving is no longer a one-person pressure test. Both men and women are pitching in, and some are even reading the recipe before starting. Progress!

Food & Dining Trends

Restaurant reliance: Over half of Americans (53%) plan to order takeout for some or all of their meal. It turns out outsourcing stress tastes delicious.

“Snackified” Thanksgiving: Handheld, portable foods—stuffing sliders, turkey tacos—are on the rise. Perfect for tailgating, road-tripping, and avoiding the formality of a plate.

Dietary adaptations: Vegan and plant-based dishes are now standard, ensuring everyone has something to enjoy (or at least politely pretend to enjoy).

Global and modern flavors: Traditional turkey is getting spiced up—literally—with Jamaican rubs, chiles, and other “my grandmother would not approve” seasonings.

Non-alcoholic options: The “sober curious” trend is boosting mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, and wines—ideal for staying sharp during family debates.

Décor & Ambiance Trends