Four teenagers are injured after they crashed a stolen vehicle near rural Soap Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a Larson residence around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. After they found the vehicle, the teens led police on a pursuit spanning from Moses Lake area to Soap Lake, where they eventually crashed on State Route 17 at approximately 2 a.m.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman says deputies reported the vehicle exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The driver of the car turned off the headlights in an attempt to elude police, but drove the car off the roadway where it rolled several times.

Two boys and two girls ages 13 through 15 were inside the car. None of them wore seatbelts.

Two of the juveniles received transport to a regional hospital via air ambulance while the other two received treatment at a local hospital.

Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation.