Teenage Boy Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Ellensburg Store At Gunpoint

A teenager is in police custody after police in Kittitas County say he committed an armed robbery in Ellensburg on Saturday afternoon.

The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a convenience store in the 1000 block of East University Way after reports that a juvenile male had robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Get our free mobile app

Police say that after robbing the store and making off with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in a vehicle but was quickly located in the area of Game Farm Road and Ryan Thompson Pond.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says its deputies assisted with the investigation and closed a portion of Naneum Road for a short time while the suspect was being arrested.

The male suspect, whose exact age was not disclosed, was transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Yakima and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree theft, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Authorities say no one was injured during the alleged robbery or the apprehension of the suspect.