Teenage Boy Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Ellensburg Store At Gunpoint
A teenager is in police custody after police in Kittitas County say he committed an armed robbery in Ellensburg on Saturday afternoon.
The Ellensburg Police Department says officers responded at around 1:30 p.m. to a convenience store in the 1000 block of East University Way after reports that a juvenile male had robbed the cashier at gunpoint.
Police say that after robbing the store and making off with an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled in a vehicle but was quickly located in the area of Game Farm Road and Ryan Thompson Pond.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says its deputies assisted with the investigation and closed a portion of Naneum Road for a short time while the suspect was being arrested.
The male suspect, whose exact age was not disclosed, was transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Yakima and booked on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree theft, and two counts of first-degree assault.
Authorities say no one was injured during the alleged robbery or the apprehension of the suspect.