Teen Arrested After Police Pursuit In Moses Lake

A Moses Lake teenager is in jail after police say he led officers on a vehicle pursuit and damaged private property early this morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 1 a.m. when a deputy observed a jeep being driven erratically near the roundabout at Division Street and Yonezawa Boulevard.

The deputy attempted to pull over the driver, 19-year-old Brandin Briley, but he fled, leading deputies on a pursuit during which he reportedly drove through the front yard of a home on Leanne Avenue and struck a parked car on Belair Drive.

The collision with the parked vehicle disabled Briley's vehicle, and he was takes into custody without further incident.

Briley was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of DUI and eluding law enforcement.