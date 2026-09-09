Local surfer Reese Bordner of Chelan, WA, helped lead Team USA to the 4th Continental Surf Cup competition, held over Labor Day weekend at Lakeside Surf in Chelan.

It was the fifth consecutive Labor Day Weekend event showcasing the best standing wave surfing in the world, according to a news release.

2026 Continental Surf Cup at Lakeside Surf (Chelan, WA) Photo by: Craig McMillen 2026 Continental Surf Cup at Lakeside Surf (Chelan, WA) Photo by: Craig McMillen

Cash Hoover of Oahu, HI, won the women’s overall final, with teammate Bordner placing second to secure the competition over Team Europe.

Team USA women won 6 of the 8 heats in the first four rounds against a European team that boasted a combined 7 national titles. Local surfers Maya Cowan, Chelan, WA, and Sierra White from Wenatchee, WA, also helped the Team USA women secure the cup.

Jose “Cacaro” Lopez of Team USA. Photo by: Craig McMillen Jose “Cacaro” Lopez of Team USA. Photo by: Craig McMillen

Team USA's men put the team in position to hoist their first-ever surf cup after strong performances in the Surfing Classic & Best Trick rounds. Jose "Cacaro" Lopez won the Best Trick title. Lopez was also the top point earner for the US Men, edging out Cash Egbahroad, a local legend from Chelan

Chelan surfers Elijah Moody and Logan Watson of Chelan, WA also earned valuable team points in multiple heats.

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Lakeside Surf is the premier venue in the world for standing wave surf competitions. The 16-meter-wide pool has the most power of any wave of its kind that can be customized for beginners to expert competition at the touch of a button.

The next Continental Surf Cup will be hosted by Lakeside Surf Labor Day Weekend 2028.