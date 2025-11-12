President Donald Trump told the nation via a social media platform that all Americans, with the exception of "high-income people," will receive a $2,000 dividend as a result of the Administration's tariff program.

In a post made on the TRUTH Social Platform, the President posted this statement:

This is not the first time a "tariff dividend" or "tariff stimulus" payment has been discussed.

What Happened to the Previously Introduced Tariff Dividend Plan?

Earlier this year, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley introduced a plan to offer direct payments to taxpayers using funds raised by increased tariffs. That bill would have offered $600 to all qualifying adults and their dependent children. Hawley's bill has not had any movement.

Hawley's plan did have other stipulations for those payments based on household income levels. There are income limits on the payments, with amounts decreasing for families with an income $150,000 or more, $112,500 for heads of households, or $75,000 for individual taxpayers.

When Will the Tariff Dividends Be Sent to Washington Taxpayers?

The United States has collected around $195 billion through tariff duties in the first three quarters of this year. Those figures come from the United States Treasury Department. However, do the math - The population of the United States is 340 million people. 195 billion divided by 340 million, if checks go to every person, is only $573. Even if you only gave checks to half the nation in low-income earners, that would still be only a little more than $1,100.

It is possible, but it seems unlikely every middle-low income earner in this country will receive $2,000.