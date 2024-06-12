Suspect Sought After Woman Found Dead In East Wenatchee Apartment

500 block of Eastmont Ave. East Wenatchee - Google Earth

East Wenatchee Police are looking for a person of interest in connection to a 28-year-old woman who was found dead at an apartment in the 500 block of Eastmont Ave.  

Officers say they conducted a welfare check at the residence at about 9:30 Tuesday night, where they found a four-year old boy who was crying inside. 

The door was locked, but Police still entered the building and proceeded with a welfare check after securing the boy. 

Officers say one bedroom was locked, and no one answered after they made numerous attempts to contact anyone inside.  

The door was eventually forced open, and officers found the boy's mother dead inside the room. 

Police say they called in medics who found marks on her body indicating she was likely killed by force. 

As of Wednesday morning, East Wenatchee Police Detectives and the Washington State Crime Lab were working to process the scene. 

Officers say they're not releasing the name of the woman who died or any other information at this time. 

