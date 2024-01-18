Should We Make It Easier To Pass School Bonds in Washington State?

Is it a good idea to reduce the public support needed tp pass a school construction bond? The 50% plus 1 vote is the standard to pass a property tax levy, raise sales taxes in taxing districts and elect candidate who can raise your taxes without a vote in many instances.

A school construction bond has to meet a much higher super majority standard of 60% voter approval and some lawmakers want to pass an amendment to the state constitution making it easier they argue to pass bond measures in the future.

Bonds are usually proposed for the funding of large capital projects, such as the construction of new school buildings.

Center Square reports legislation in Olympia (HB1843) proposes to drop the standard to pass a school construction bond to 55%.

Supporters point out that 18 of the 20 school bond elections last year (2023) failed to reach 60% threshold to pass. Six of those measures garnered at least 55% approval but fell short of passing

Washington and just 10 other states have st a threshold of higher than 50% to pass school bonds.

WENATCHEE SCHOOL BOARD ENDORSED LOWER THRESHOLD IN 2023

The Eastmont School District's $185 million construction bond was defeated in November 2022, receiving 0nly 51% approval and a scaled-back request at $117 million is before voters on Feb. 13th

12th District State Senator Brad Hawkins represents the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee area and sits on the Senate Education Committee. Hawkins has voted against a bill that would've lowered bond approval to 50 percent.

Hawkins has noted school bonds can significantly alter property taxes in communities and warrant a higher threshold.

Tax levies typically last for a couple of years, and must be reapproved on a regular basis, whereas bonds can be tied to property taxes for up to 25 years..

Any proposal would require making a change to the state constitution, which by itself would need 60% approval in both houses in the legislature and approval by a majority of voters statewide.