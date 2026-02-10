It seems Sunday's victory in Super Bowl LX not only placed a second Vince Lombardi Trophy in the Seattle Seahawks' showcase, but also earned nearly every cop in Washington State a free bowl of soup.

COPS IN WASHINGTON WIN BET THAT SECURES CLAM CHOWDER FOR COPS

In a news release on social media, the Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs (WASPC) said Monday that, prior to Sunday's big game, its personnel made a friendly wager with officials from the New England Association of Chiefs of Police (NEACOP), who promised to provide a Space Needle-sized helping of New England clam chowder for those who serve and protect in the Evergreen State should the Seahawks win.

Indeed, Seattle did prevail over the Patriots in convincing fashion, 29-13 - thusly providing a piping-hot bowl of the Northeastern staple for many of those who carry a peace officer's badge in the state.

"This lighthearted wager, rooted in mutual respect and camaraderie between law enforcement leaders nationwide, highlighted pride in regional traditions, teamwork, and the positive role sports play in bringing communities together," WASPC officials said in the release, which went on state, "In keeping with the spirit of brotherly and sisterly love and deep respect for the profession on both coasts."

WASHINGTON COPS MAKE IN-KIND GESTURE OF APPLE PIE

There's no word yet on exactly when, or how for that matter, the folks at NEACOP will be providing the chowder, nor how many cops its stakes are actually expected to feed.

Officials with WASPC meanwhile, say they will be sending their cross-national law enforcement friends at NEACOP a pie baked with Washington State Apples as an in-kind gesture of "appreciation and fellowship."