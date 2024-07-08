Sunday Brushfire Shuts Down SR 17 West Of Coulee City
A brushfire next to the roadway shut down State Route 17 west of Coulee City for a time Sunday evening.
The fire burned about six acres according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, leading to the closure of SR 17 at U.S. Hwy 2.
Five fire departments sent units to the fire, which was under control by 6:20 pm. The highway was reopened shortly afterward at 6:35 pm.
There were no evacuations in the rural area.
The fire was burning moderate growth grass and sage brush on uneven terrain. The temperature at the time was 91 degrees with light wind, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies credit the following agencies helping with response:
- MACC 911
- Coulee City Fire Department
- Grant County Fire District 6
- Grant County Fire District #7
- Grant County Fire District 12
- Bureau of Land Management
