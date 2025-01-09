The East Wenatchee Police Department is touting the confiscation of a substantial quantity of illicit drugs and firearms.

The possessor, a 39-year-old male, is reportedly sought by authorities in California's Santa Barbara County. East Wenatchee PD caught up to him on Monday in the 700 block of 3rd St. SE.

He was "arrested without issue," says Chief Rick Johnson. "K-9 Maverick was called to assist and conduct an exterior search of the vehicle." The dog "positively alerted to the odor of narcotics. The vehicle was impounded for the application of a search warrant."

"Once officers were granted a search warrant, a substantial amount of narcotics, packaging, a digital scale and three unlawfully possessed firearms were seized. The narcotics seized included 21 grams of fentanyl powder, 41 grams of methamphetamine and 114 Fentanyl pills."

The suspect is charged with three counts of unlawful firearm possession and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Probable cause was obtained thanks to Maverick and Ofc. Jordan Conley. This, Johnson says, was Maverick's 40th deployment since his debut in September.