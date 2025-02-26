A Moses Lake man who allegedly stole Spokane Fire Department equipment is in custody.

Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) learned of the incident Friday, February 21, when a Spokane Fire Department employee informed detectives of stolen equipment listed for sale on Facebook in Moses Lake.

MLPD planned an undercover purchase of the equipment, while an analyst identified the suspect as 53-year-old Christopher Rock.

An undercover Street Crimes Unit (SCU) detective made contact with Rock in the Moses Lake Winco parking lot and purchased the stolen Spokane Fire Department equipment.

After the transaction, detectives followed Rock out of the parking lot and took him into custody without incident.

Rock faces charges of first-degree trafficking stolen property, a Class B Felony, and second-degree possession of stolen property - a Class C Felony.