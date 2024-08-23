Stehekin Returning To Level 1 Evacuation Status

It may be some time before things return to normal in the town of Stehekin, but residents of the small community will soon be facing less of a threat from the Pioneer Fire.

Chelan County Emergency Management has announced that Evacuation levels for the remote lakeside town will be reduced to Level 1 starting at 6 p.m. today (Aug. 22).

The 38,000-acre blaze has had Stehekin on higher alert for over a month, including at Level 3 status for several weeks.

Firefighters were able to protect all of the community's homes and structures from any damage last week, when the fire was surrounding the town.

Emergency officials say residents returning to Stehekin should remain cautious and be ready for evacuation levels to increase again at any time until late autumn, when the fire is finally expected to be completely out.

The move to Level 1 status also means that tourists will also be allowed to visit Stehekin once again.