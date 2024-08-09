Chelan PUD Bracing For Pioneer Fire Spread To Stehekin Operations

Chelan PUD is preparing for complications from the Pioneer Fire, which has reached the town of Stehekin on Lake Chelan.

Get our free mobile app

The community gets electricity off a micro-grid which is powered by a small hydro power plant with three generators.

Stehekin PUD Power Plant and Grid - Image from Chelan PUD Stehekin PUD Power Plant and Grid - Image from Chelan PUD loading...

PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen says they're going to try to keep the power plant operational as long as possible.

"We recognize that that facility is really important to the community for fire suppression efforts," said Hansen. "And fire command also values that electricity running for their pumps."

The PUD has set up a sprinkler system to water the grounds along the outskirts of the power plant. The power plant itself is wrapped with fire protection material as are the wooden supports of its pipes in the area and its power poles on the lower third of the Stehekin grid.

The House That Jack Built - a local craft shop in Stehekin The House That Jack Built - a local craft shop in Stehekin loading...

In addition, the PUD is in daily communication with the incident management team battling the fire and has formed an internal incident command that meets daily as the situation has the potential to change rapidly.

Hansen says they can keep the power system up and running, even if some distribution lines are damaged.

"We have the capability to isolate the rest of the system and maintain power," Hansen said. "(We can) isolate the damage and then keep the rest of the system running if we have personnel on site."

The PUD has one primary operator for the Stehekin plant and system, Bob Nielsen, and 3 part-time operators. Nielson is also the Chelan County Fire Protection District No. 10 Chief for Stehekin.

He, like a few other Stehekin area residents, has a boat which allows him to remain on site until the last moment if a dire situation arises with the fire. Hansen said the PUD would evaluate its options at the time if Nielson was forced to abandon the power plant.

Hansen also said the utility will not send repair crews into an area with Level 3 evacuation notices, which is currently the case in Stehekin. The crews would wait until the evacuation notices were lifted.

The PUD has 157 customers in Stehekin.