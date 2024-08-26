It may be some time before all tourist services get back to normal in the town of Stehekin, but tourists can now return to the remote community at the head of Lake Chelan

The threat from the 38,000 plus acre Pioneer Fire has been reduced enough for

Chelan County Emergency Management to lower Evacuation levels to Level 1.

The changes went into effect at 6:00pm Thursday.

Lake Chelan Boat Company co-owner Brun Garfoot says his operations resumed today. Tours to Rainbow Falls, also available through the Boat Company and some other boat tour excursion options that were developed when Stehekin was closed to tourists because of the fire danger are also resuming. Check with Lake Chelan Boat Company for trip options.

The Stehekin Valley Ranch and Stehekin Bakery are also resuming normal schedules soon afer a busy few weeks providing meals to fire crews.

There will be limited services at the North Cascades Lodge at Stehekin Landing for the time being until full staffing returns. Visitors should check with all Stehekin area businesses for the latest on when they will resume full service options.

Garfoot says depsite a 38,000 acre fire burning at the north end of the lake, the sky conditions have not very smoky when compared to past fire seasons.

"The smoke levels in general have actually been less than a typical August and September is one of the best months to go visit Stehekin so hopefully people will come up and boost all of our friends and help us get a good start on 2025"

The 38,000-acre blaze forced Stehekin onto high alert for over a month, including several weeks at a mandatory Level 3 (GO NOW) status. All tourism related visitors were evacuted on July 25th under a LEVEL 2 order.

There has been no damage to any structures when the fire was surrounding the town.

Emergency officials are reminding residents and visitors returning to Stehekin to remain cautious and be ready for evacuation levels to increase again at any time until late autumn, when the fire is finally expected to be completely out.

Stayman Flats Fire Update

The Stayman Flats fire is now in the final stages of mop up work. Containment is now at 86% on the 31-hindred acre fire that started Tuesday about 1.5 miles South east of Chelan.

Firefighters have lined the fire with retardant, dozer lines, and hand lines. Crews are extinguishing any remaining hot spots. With the cooler temperatures and rainfall expected today, firefighters expect to wrap up mop up work today and patrol the area for any remaining heat.

A low-pressure system is moving into the area today with a high probability of rain in the afternoon. Precipitation is expected to sporadically fall through Saturday at noon.

The cause is under investigation