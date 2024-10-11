Steelhead Fishing To Open On Upper Columbia For First Time In Almost A Decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, anglers on the Upper Columbia River will soon be able to cast their lines for steelhead.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this week that it will open steelhead and coho fishing on select areas of the Upper Columbia and the Methow River next Wednesday, Oct. 16, marking the first open runs since 2015.

Fishing on the Methow River will be open from the river's mouth to the bridge at County Road 1535 (Burma Road), as well as on the Upper Columbia from Beebe Bridge at U.S. Highway 97 to the Brewster Bridge at State Route 173.

A portion of the available fish are wild, while others have been produced at hatcheries in Wenatchee, Entiat, Okanogan, and the Methow Valley.

In recent years, steelhead returns on the Columbia have been below the minimum requirements to allow any fishing.

Both wild and hatchery steelhead on the Upper Columbia were listed as endangered in 1997 under the Endangered Species Act and have been considered threatened since 2009, meaning traditional recreational fishing is only allowed when there is an excess of returning hatchery steelhead.

Returns of steelhead appeared to be rebounding in 2023, when approximately 7,601 adults were counted over Priest Rapids Dam, where thus far in 2024, an estimated 9,336 adult fish have been counted.

Current rules allow anglers to keep up to two hatchery steelhead or coho, or one of each, per day. WDFW says the hatchery fish are easily identifiable by their clipped adipose fin. Selective gear rules and night closures will also be in effect to protect the fish.

While the Methow River and sections of the Upper Columbia River are open, other areas like the Wenatchee and Okanogan Rivers are still closed, since they have yet meet the required thresholds for opening.

Anglers can check the WDFW website for all rules regarding steelhead and coho fishing, as well as updates and rule changes by clicking here.