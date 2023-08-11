UPDATE FRIDAY: CLOSURE BACK IN PLACE

SR20 over the Nort Cascades Highway was shut down again Thursday evening after a brief reopening Wednesday. SR20 had been closed for more than a week because of fire activity on the 1,700 plus acre Sourdough Fire west of Newhalem.

WSOT decided to close a 26 nile stretch again on Thursday night from MP 120 to MP 146 due to increased fire activity

The Sourdough Fire is a threat to Diablo Dam, which supplies nearly half of the hydroelectricity used to power the city of Seattle.

ORIGINAL POST

A 36-mile stretch of State Route 20 is back open again after being closed for over a week due to activity on the Sourdough Fire west of Newhalem.

The highway reopened late Wednesday but officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation say it could close again at any time.

The Sourdough Fire is burning close to SR-20 and is currently posing its biggest threat to Diablo Dam, which supplies nearly half of the hydroelectricity used to power the city of Seattle.

Over a dozen Seattle City Light employees and their families have already been evacuated from the area of Ross Lake Dam, and the Colonial Creek campground and Ross Lake Resort both remain evacuated.

Meanwhile, hikers and other recreationists will continue to have no access to Sourdough Mountain or Diablo Lake, as well as the Big Beaver, and Little Beaver Trails.

Crews are unable to battle the fire on the ground, but aerial suppression efforts continue to work the blaze on a daily basis.