The Road Nine Fire is underway near Coulee City.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire "started on [Saturday] at approximately 7:07 p.m. This fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and growing. It is burning in sage and grass and is threatening homes, crops, and historic buildings. Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation."

Get our free mobile app

"The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Road Nine Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered two strike teams to help aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources."

"Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/."