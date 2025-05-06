A state audit shows Lake Chelan Health destroyed records impacting 300 current and former employees in violation of state law.

Get our free mobile app

The audit shows employees at Chelan's public hospital system began a project between 2021 and 2023 to digitize records of its employees. They also shreded physical records once they completed transfering copies, leading to the accidental destruction of documents.

Lake Chelan Health is subject to Washington's records retention laws. Those laws require public agencies to maintain personnel records for at least six years after an employee's separation from an agency.

The report says Chelan County Public Hospital District No. 2, which operates Lake Chelan Health, experienced significant turnover in multiple management positions, including the Human Resources manager.

Once the hospital discovered the discrepency in February 2023, the new HR manager took appropriate steps to correct the error, but there is no way to determine the overall impact of destruction of records.