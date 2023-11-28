Stage 1 Burn Ban in Chelan, Douglas & Other Eastern WA Counties

Air quality burn bans imposed in much of Eastern WA at 5pm Nov. 27th

A strong inversion has prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to impose a burn ban restricting certain types of burning.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory through 11:00 A.M. Thursday, Nov. 30th in the Wenatchee area.

As of 1pm, Ecology has reported moderate air quality readings in Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth and good air quality over most of the region.

The following counties have Stage 1 Burn ban in effect as of 5pm starting Monday, November 27th;

Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille. The Satge 1 Burn Ban is in effect until further notice.

Under a Stage 1 Burn Ban

NO use of uncertified wood stoves or fireplaces is permitted (except when a wood stove is the only source of heat)

wood stoves or fireplaces is permitted (except when a wood stove is the only source of heat) NO outdoor, agricultural, or forest burning is allowed.

Air quality burn bans are called by Ecology, local clean air agencies, and tribes to protect people's health.

Ecology calls burn bans only in counties with no local clean air agency. These counties are: Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

The Washington Department of Ecology reminds residents that the burn ban restrictions do not apply to homes with no other source of heat.