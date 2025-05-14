Spring Chinook season opens on Icicle River this Friday.

Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife says the season begins one hour before official sunrise, or at approximately 4:30 a.m., until one hour after official sunset time June 30.

Get our free mobile app

The spring Chinook run forecasted to return to the Icicle River this year is expected to exceed hatchery broodstock requirements. Fish exceeding broodstock needs at Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery are available for sport angler harvest.

Anglers can fish from the closure signs located 800 feet upstream of the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery barrier dam.

You can also fish from the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects the Icicle River at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation Footbridge, which is approximately 750 feet upstream from the Snow Lakes trailhead parking area.

You are allowed to keep two hatchery Chinook of at least 12 inches in length. Anglers must release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Motorized boats are not allowed on the Icicle River, and two-pole fishing is not allowed.

Fishers must have a current Washington fishing license.