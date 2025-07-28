Congratulations, Seattle! The Space Needle just topped a list of America’s biggest tourist traps — and not in a good way. According to a new study analyzing over 155,000 TripAdvisor reviews, the landmark is more “meh” than marvel, with visitors calling it overpriced, overrated, and a great place to spend $35 to see... the tops of other buildings.

Researchers crunched the numbers on 230 of the country’s most popular paid attractions, looking specifically at low-rated reviews filled with phrases like “not worth it,” “too expensive,” and the ever-popular “giant waste of time.”

And the results? Here are the top contenders in the world of tourist disappointment:

Top 10 U.S. Tourist Traps (aka Places Where Regret Comes with a Ticket Stub):

Rank Attraction Location % of Reviews Saying "Why Did I Pay For This?"

1. Space Needle Seattle WA 4.03%

2. Busch Gardens Tampa, FL 3.79%

3. Colonial Williamsburg Williamsburg, VA 2.92%

4. Graceland Memphis, TN 2.86%

5. Georgia Aquarium Atlanta, GA 2.55%

6. The Island Pigeon Forge, TN 2.43%

7. Biltmore Estates Ashville, NC 2.35%

8. Monterey Bay Aquarium Monterey, CA 2.19%

9. Skydeck Chicago Chicago, IL 2.13%

10. One World Observatory New York, NY 1.98%

To make the cut, an attraction needed to (a) charge admission, and (b) have at least 100 cranky reviewers giving it 1–3 stars. After that, the researchers combed through the gripes to find out which spots most consistently sparked wallet regret and existential vacation angst.

Why It Matters

Because travel isn't cheap anymore — and neither is disappointment. With the average family vacation now costing more than your first used car, tourists want more than a nice view and a long line. This list doesn’t just name names; it’s a public service announcement disguised as data.

And if you’re looking for a good value? Apparently, The Haygoods Show in Branson, Missouri is the opposite of a tourist trap — with the lowest “overpriced” complaints in the study. Who knew?

So next time you're planning that dream trip, maybe skip the elevator ride to the top of the Space Needle... and treat yourself to a scenic hike or a plate of overpriced airport nachos instead. At least those come with cheese.

