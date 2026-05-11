Authorities in Grant County say two people are lucky to be alive and unhurt after their plane crashed in a remote area south of Wilson Creek on Friday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the small Cirrus SR22T aircraft went down with the help of an onboard parachute at around 8:30 a.m. in the Black Rock area near the 16000 block of Road P.5 Northeast.

The aircraft had reportedly taken off in Spokane and was bound for Wenatchee when its engines failed.

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Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies reached the crash site by around 9:30 a.m. and recovered the plane's two occupants, both of whom were uninjured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the incident and are expected to launch an investigation.