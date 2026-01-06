More Slowdowns On I-90 As Crews Work On New Overpass Near Cle Elum

Drivers in the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 (I-90) near Cle Elum should plan for delays this week.

Starting Tuesday (Jan. 6), the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin single-lane closures on I-90 at Exit 80, as work to replace a damaged overpass reaches its final phases.

The lane closures are necessary as crews work to remove material forms from underneath the pre-cast girders of the overpass at Bullfrog Road, which was heavily damaged when it was struck by an semi-truck carrying an over-height load in October.

After being rigorously inspected by engineering crews with the DOT, the structure was deemed unrepairable and had to be torn down to make way for the newly-built overpass, which was constructed using emergency funding and contractors in November and December.

This week's work and the accompanying lane closures are scheduled to occur from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 8.

DOT officials are advising motorists to plan for extra time to reach their destinations when using the westbound lanes of I-90 during the prescribed working days and hours, and are also reminding them to remain alert for workers and work zone markers and signage.

The work happening this week will serve as the penultimate stage of the project, with crews only needing to finishing paving and surfacing the overpass in the months ahead for the new structure to be fully complete and open to all vehicle traffic.

Drivers can always check real-time traffic and travel conditions and get the latest news and information regarding construction projects and their impacts on travel at the DOT's website.