Photos — we all have them. Once upon a time, they lived in shoeboxes, still tucked inside photo lab envelopes with their glossy prints and strips of negatives. Then came the digital age, where snapping 40 nearly identical pictures of your cat yawning became the norm.

Do you need to keep them all? Definitely not. But the idea of organizing years’ worth of memories can be overwhelming enough to make you want to ignore the problem entirely.

If you’re tired of endlessly scrolling through your phone or digging through boxes to find that one photo, it’s time to take control. Organizing your photos—digital or physical—doesn’t have to be painful. Here's how to get started:

Step 1: Gather and Centralize

Before organizing, bring everything together.

For digital photos:

Collect your photos from phones, cameras, computers, cloud accounts, and external hard drives.

Choose a central storage location, like a main folder on your computer or a cloud service (e.g., Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox).

For physical photos:

Round up prints from drawers, albums, boxes, and old envelopes.

Store them in a safe place using acid-free boxes, archival binders, or photo albums.

If possible, consider scanning important prints to create digital backups.

Step 2: Create a Folder Structure

Now that your digital files are in one place, make them easy to find.

Think ahead:

How will you search for photos later? You can organize by:

Date (e.g., 2023-10 Yosemite Trip )

Event (e.g., Wedding – Jake & Lina )

People or Subjects (e.g., Family – Holidays , Hikes with Dad , Pets )

Best practices:

Use clear, descriptive folder names like 2024 Italy Vacation or Emma’s Graduation 2022 .

Avoid too many nested folders. A simple, flat structure is easier to maintain.

Be consistent with naming—using a format like YYYY-MM Description makes sorting by date a breeze.

Example folder layout:

Photos/

├── 2022/

├── Family Reunion

└── Summer Trip to Oregon

├── 2023/

├── Emma

└── Christmas

Step 3: Use Photo Management Tools

Let technology do some of the work for you.

Helpful apps:

Built-in tools: Apple Photos, Google Photos

Advanced software: Adobe Lightroom, Bridge, Mylio

Organize smarter:

Use tags, keywords, and facial recognition to help you search by person, place, or event.

Create albums or themed collections (e.g., “Pets,” “Vacations,” “Birthdays”).

Consider cloud tools that automatically sort by date and can recognize faces and places.

Step 4: Declutter and Maintain

Don't be afraid to let go.

Be ruthless:

Delete duplicates or near-identical shots (do you really need 18 of that blurry sunset?).

Toss out photos that are blurry, poorly lit, or hold no real meaning.

Backup regularly:

Use an external hard drive or cloud storage service to ensure you don’t lose your memories.

Build a habit:

Schedule regular photo cleanups—monthly, seasonally, or after big events—so things don’t pile up again.

Final Thoughts

Organizing your photos might seem daunting at first, but take it one step at a time. Soon, you’ll spend less time scrolling and more time smiling at the memories you've preserved. Whether it's a misty hike in the Cascades or a sunny day on the Sound, your Washington moments deserve a home that’s easy to find—and just as beautiful as the day they were captured.