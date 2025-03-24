Sheriff’s Deputy Shot By Murder/Suicide Suspect Near Curlew

Two people are dead and a Ferry County Sheriff's Office deputy has injuries following what investigators are calling an apparent murder/suicide at a residence near Curlew.

Sheriff's officials say it happened in the 200 block of Boulder Creek Road just after 9 p.m. last Wednesday (March 19) when Curtis Owens killed his girlfriend, Lisa Blakeney, before he shot and wounded Deputy Edwin Lopez in the leg as he approached the home after police were called to the scene.

Investigators say Owens then took his own life, while Lopez was transported to Ferry County Memorial Hospital in Republic for treatment.

No other details have been released about the incident and the Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Members of U.S. Customs & Border Protection, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team all assisting in responding to the incident.