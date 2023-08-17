The current plan on the Airplane Lake Fire given the lack of access, is to continue a confinement suppression strategy with natural features like rock escarpments, wet drainages and previously burned areas to contain the fire.

Fire personnel will continue to monitor and evaluate the fire activity and adjust tactics as needed.

Three other fires are burning in the area on the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. The Chocolate Creek, Sulphur Lake, and Dome Peak fires are north of Airplane Lake, between Glacier Peak and Stehekin.