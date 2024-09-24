Seven Arrested Following Three-County Pursuit

Seven people are in jail after a high-speed pursuit in Adams County over the weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the incident began when deputies investigated a report of harassment involving two vehicles in the vicinity of West Kenfield Lane near Othello.

Witnesses reported an occupant from one of the vehicles brandished a firearm in the waistband of their pants prior to getting back in the car and driving away, while the other vehicle followed.

Deputies spotted both vehicles on State Route 26 near Moon Road a short time later and engaged in a pursuit when neither driver stopped.

One of the vehicles broke off from the other, causing deputies to split their pursuit efforts.

The vehicle that changed directions was later located in Warden, where two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of felony harassment, attempting to elude police, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The other vehicle was eventually stopped near Connell, where two adults and three juveniles were arrested on suspicion of felony harassment and attempting to elude police.

Investigators reportedly saw occupants of the second vehicle discarding bullet casings out the window during the pursuit, and some shell casings were also recovered from inside the vehicle after it was finally stopped.

The Grant and Franklin County Sheriff's Offices, and Warden and Connell Police Departments all assisted in the pursuit and arrests.