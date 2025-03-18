A Leavenworth man receives 30 years in prison for the 2024 killing of an East Wenatchee man.

A jury found 35-year-old Travis Lee Collins guilty of first-degree murder in January.

Douglas County Court documents show 35-year-old Jose Garcia Ramirez was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head beside his truck along the 1700 block of Rock Island Road in January of last year.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber handed down the 30-year-sentence.

A jury found Collins guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first degree assault and second-degree robbery, but the prosecution dropped all but the first-degree murder charge because of potential double jeopardy.

During the January trial, prosecutors argued Collins lured Garcia Ramirez to the area to kill and rob him during a drug deal.

Records show Collins intends to appeal his conviction.