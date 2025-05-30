UPDATE 4:30pm Friday, May 30th

The Incident Commander for the Second Creek fire near Plain, WA reported the fire has grown slightly to 80 acres but the active hot spots are primarily within the the perimeter of the fire. Containment lines are complete on the north flank and the fire is considered 38% contained.

Friday,Christopher Hutsell with the SE Washington Inter-Agency Team said crews constructed and improved additional lines on the southern flank of the fire. If the fire behavior remains as predicted, crews could transition into patrol status as early as Sunday. There are currently 150 personnel assigned to the fire.

There has been no damage to any structures and all evacuation levels were dropped as of 4pm on Friday.

ORIGINAL POST 10:30am Friday, May 30th.

The Second Creek Fire is still torching timber near Plain but has seen minimal growth since late Wednesday.

The blaze is burning on private and federal lands near the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about eight miles north of Leavenworth.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources say the fire has burned about 75 acres since sparking on Monday afternoon.

A Level 1 Fire Advisory is still in effect for residents in the vicinity of Second Creek Road from the intersection of Merry Canyon Road to Forest Service Road 7804.

There are currently about 150 personnel assigned to the blaze under the watch of a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

Fire managers say the fire is 20% contained and is believed to have been human-caused, although its exact source of ignition remains under investigation.