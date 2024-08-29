Another bat in the Wenatchee area has tested positive for rabies.

Chelan Douglas Health District confirms a bat that several individuals in the Chelan area encountered on Tuesday has shown a positive rabies test result at the state health lab.

The encounter involved suspected contact with bare skin for several individuals who are receiving appropriate treatment, according to the health district.

Officials urge, if a bat isn’t in your space, for instance a home, do not disturb it and observe from a safe distance.

Never handle a bat with your bare hands and only capture bats when there has been direct contact with a person or pet so the bat can be tested for rabies. If handling a bat wear thick, heavy gloves and long sleeves to protect against a bite or scratch. A bite or scratch from from a bat should be washed with soap and water and medical attention should be sought immediately.

When encountering an injured bat, contact animal control for assistance or local public health district for further instructions.

Get our free mobile app

Last week a bat that made contact with a pet in East Wenatchee also tested positive for rabies.